Riyadh – Mubasher: United Wire Factories Company (Aslak) has named Khaled Saad Al Kanhal as the new Chairman of the board for the coming three years.

The Saudi listed company also appointed Rasheed Rashid bin Awain as the Vice Chairman, according to a bourse disclosure on Tuesday.

The two officials assumed their new roles on 10 April this year and will remain in position until 9 April 2025.

In 2021, Aslak logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 46.20 million, down 25.60% from SAR 62.10 million in 2020.

