RIYADH: The National Agricultural Development Co., better known as Nadec, appointed Solaiman Abdulaziz Altwaijri as CEO following the resignation of Steen Hadsbjerg.

Hadsbjerg, who resigned for "personal reasons", also left the company's board member, according to a bourse statement.

Altwaijri has been a member of the current Board since Nov. 1 and has held various leading positions, the last of which was CEO of Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.

