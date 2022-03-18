A proposal has been presented to re-hire oil sector workers, who were terminated, with the same job grade and the same salary as they had prior to termination or higher, reports Al-Anba daily quoting sources from the oil sector. Sources revealed this step is aimed at ensuring equality and eliminating preferential employment in Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and its subsidiaries.

Sources explained this will be done by adding a paragraph to Oil Sector Labor Law number 28 of 1969. Sources said the proposal stipulates that no more than five years should have elapsed since the worker was terminated, unless he got a job through which he gained experience matching the new job; in addition to not getting a poor or low performance rating In the last two years of his previous previous employment in the oil sector.

