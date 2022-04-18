Muscat: Omantel, the leading integrated telecommunications services provider in the Sultanate of Oman, announced the appointment of Aladdin bin Abdullah Beit Fadhil as the new Chief Commercial Officer with effect from April 1.

Aladdin Beit Fadhil possesses an extensive experience in the ICT sector where he served as Vice President of the Consumer Business Unit. Since 2004, he has taken up several positions in Oman Mobile and Omantel, where he was part of the call centre, sales management and quality management team. He has also served as the General Manager of Service Delivery before being appointed as the Vice President of Consumer Business Unit in Omantel two years ago.

Aladdin Beit Fadhil is a board member of Kuwait Mobile Telecommunications Company (Zain) since October 2020 and serves as Chairman of Infoline, a subsidiary of Omantel, which specialises in business process reengineering solutions and call centre services.

Fadhil’s appointment comes as a reflection of Omantel's mission to encourage Omani talents and enable them to take on key leadership roles.

Aladdin Bait Fadhil will put his expertise and experience to practice to lead the implementation of the business and marketing strategy, oversee various business units, and lead efforts to develop customer experience in Omantel. His appointment will be a valuable contribution towards achieving the objectives of Omantel's new strategy that aims to continue its growth momentum and deal with market challenges.

Commenting on the appointment, Talal bin Said Al Mamari, CEO of Omantel, said: "Aladdin Beit Fadhil’s appointment comes during an important phase of Omantel’s journey as we recently announced the launch of our new strategy, which will help prepare Omantel for the next phase of its growth and deal with current and future challenges."

"We are confident that Aladdin BeitFadhil’s appointment will further enhance Omantel's ability to maintain its leadership of the Sultanate's telecom sector and support the company's efforts to achieve its growth objectives while strengthening Oman's role as the ICT portal in the region," Al Mamari added.

Expressing happiness over his new role at Omantel, Aladdin Beit Fadhil stated, "I am proud to have been appointed as Omantel's Chief Commercial Officer. I would like to thank the company for the trust they have placed in me and for the encouragement to nurture Omani talents. The Sultanate’s telecom sector is growing at a rapid pace and the competition is increasing locally and internationally. I will work with my colleagues as one team to further enhance the company’s growth, strengthen its position as the Sultanate’s leading provider of integrated telecommunications services and enhance its leadership in the telecom sector," he added.

Aladdin Beit Fadhil holds a bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from Sultan Qaboos University. He has attended a number of renowned training courses from leading international institutions and universities, including two courses in change strategy and finance from Harvard University.

