AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Sunday announced the government's launch of the National Employment Programme 2022, “Tashgheel”, which aims to provide 60,000 job opportunities for Jordanians in the private sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The PM’s remarks came during a press conference held at the Prime Ministry, which was also attended by Minister of State for Media Affairs Faisal Shboul and Labour Minister Nayef Steitieh.

Khasawneh said that the programme is one of the most important government commitments as part of its economic action plan and priorities for 2021-2023.

He pointed out that the government allocated JD80 million from the state's general budget for this year to launch and implement the programme.

Khasawneh also stressed that the National Employment Programme is "a link in a chain" that aims to help about 60,000 young Jordanians in all private sector institutions and businesses in partnership with the Social Security Corporation.

Tackling unemployment is one of His Majesty King Abdullah’s priorities, he noted.

During the press conference, Khasawneh announced that the programme aims to provide “quick operational windows” that can stimulate the private sector to create new and sustainable job opportunities. The programme provides direct government financial support covering workers’ wages, amounting to JD150 a month.

Monthly allocations will include JD130 as a contribution to workers’ wages, JD10 for transportation and JD10 for social security contributions for a period of six months, provided that the work contract is signed between the employer and the worker for a period of at least one year.

He pointed out that the programme targets 35 per cent of females and 7 per cent of the National Aid Fund’s beneficiaries, as the programme will be available to people with disabilities.

He stressed that the unemployment challenge is a concern and priority for His Majesty King Abdullah, HRH Crown Prince Hussein and the government, pointing out that the government is planning to make this year “the year of overcoming difficulties and challenges”.

He also stressed the government’s keenness to bolster the investment environment, pointing to the serious consultations that the government has conducted to attract Arab investments and solve problems for many faltering projects.

One of which is the Jordan Gate twin towers near the Sixth Circle that have been faltering since 2006, with the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) becoming a partner to resume construction work.

He pointed out that there are multiple agreements with Arab and international investment agencies interested in working in Jordan, whether in the fields of renewable energy or green hydrogen.

He also referred to the agreements with Abu Dhabi Ports to invest in Aqaba.

“We expect the signing of an agreement with the Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund to establish a university hospital within the next few weeks,” he said.

The prime minister also said that a memorandum of understanding related to the railway to be completed, in addition to presenting the final papers of the National Water Carrier Project.

Within partnership programmes between the public and private sector, the government offers a number of investment opportunities, including the 15-schools project, which has been in place for many years, as well as the King Hussein Bridge expansion project, he said.

Khasawneh pointed to the negative impact of a difficult decade during which Jordan achieved growth rates that did not exceed 2 per cent as a result of regional crises as well as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In cooperation with the economic sectors, Jordan was able to “address and turn challenges into opportunities”, he noted.

The premier pointed out that although unemployment rose by about 4 per cent, it declined with the start of sectors reopening and the adoption of the safe summer policy alongside the return to in-class education last year.

Shboul said that the recent decisions related to lift many COVID restrictions have boosted trade and tourism movements in Kingdom, especially during spring and Ramadan.

Shboul also called on media outlets to shed light on two upcoming events, including choosing Irbid as the Capital of Arab Culture for 2022 and Madaba as the Capital for Arab Tourism for 2022, stressing that the two events will contribute to boosting Jordan’s cultural and touristic position regionally and internationally.

He also called for highlighting the Ramdaniyat programme, which is implemented by a number of ministries during the holy month of Ramadan.

Steitieh stressed that the minimum wage approved in the Tashgheel programme is JD260, adding that employment will be need-based and will be implemented in coordination with representatives of the economic sectors and fields.

He noted that the programme aims to provide about 60,000 job opportunities for Jordanians, targeting the age group of 18-40 through employment in the private sector.

The labour minister said that the first stage of the launch, extending for 30 days, will be to encourage private sector companies to register and list job opportunities for them through the platform www.tashgheel.gov.jo, noting that during the second stage, which begins 30 days after the launch, job seekers would apply via the platform.

Employment will be done directly by the private sector without “the intervention of any government agency in cooperation with the chambers of industry and commerce, sectoral associations and employers’ unions in all governorates of the Kingdom”.

