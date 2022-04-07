The percentage of Kuwaitis working in the government sector has reached 80 percent of the total employees in this sector, reports Al-Qabas daily.

According to statistics issued by the Central Statistical Bureau on the labor market, employees from Arab countries (excluding the Gulf countries) ranked second after Kuwaitis in the government sector, with a total of 45,809, or 10.4 percent of the total government sector employees. Their percentage is the highest compared to employees from other countries.

The number of employees from non-Arab Asian countries reached a total of 34,181, i.e. 7.8 percent of the total employees.

The number of employees who are citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the government sector amounted to 4,837, representing 1.1 percent of the total employees. The rest of the non-Kuwaiti employees were distributed among groups of other countries.

The number of employees in the government sector from non-Arab African countries reached 249 employees, from Europe 502, North America 425, South America 38, and Australia and New Zealand 39 employees.

A remarkable aspect to note is that 2,910 employees in the government sector were classified under the “Not Shown” item in the statistics, and are non-GCC Arabs.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).