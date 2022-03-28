Global real estate advisor CBRE has announced two senior appointments to expand its Hotels & Tourism team as part of its strategic development in the Middle East.

Ali Manzoor is joining as Head of Hotels & Tourism – Middle East while Ben Parkins is appointed as Associate Director.

Based in Dubai, Ali will lead the Hotels & Tourism team to advise investors, developers and operators on their hospitality development projects and market entry strategies throughout the Mena region, with a specific focus on the UAE and Saudi Arabia. In his new role, Ben will be responsible for providing subject matter expertise, leading market research and financial analysis across hospitality and tourism related assets.

Ali joins from Knight Frank where he was Partner and Head of Hospitality & Leisure - Middle East. With over 15 years’ experience, including 10 years in the Middle East, Ali has worked with developers, investors and governmental institutions on feasibility studies, hotel valuations, pricing strategies and optimum site use for both large-scale multi-use projects and stand-alone assets.

Ben Parkins also joins from Knight Frank Middle East, where he was Associate Partner within the Hospitality & Leisure team. He is bringing over 15 years’ experience, both in real estate advisory and in global luxury hotel operations across a wide variety of progressive roles.

The team is also welcoming Paul Pham Arnald as Manager and Jean Diaz as Administrator, both joining from Knight Frank Middle East. The new hires join CBRE’s Hotels & Tourism specialists in the Middle East, including Vaughan Sears (Senior Manager), Christopher Robson (Senior Manager), and Cyril Oberson (Analyst).

Nicholas Maclean, Managing Director of CBRE Middle East, said: “Ali's strong regional experience and his seniority in the market will be a key addition to CBRE. Bringing him and his talented team on board forms part of our long-term strategy to further expand our leading real estate advisory practice in the Middle East and bring strategic support to our clients.

“I am thrilled to have joined CBRE at a time of significant growth. CBRE’s extensive offering and reputation provides an outstanding platform for us to leverage new opportunities in the region and I look forward to working with the team and contribute to the continued success of the business.”

Over the last year, CBRE’s Middle East Hotels & Tourism team has valued over 75 hospitality assets totalling over 20,000 keys and $15 billion in value. It has also advised on key landmark projects in the region, including the largest hotel transactions in the Middle East at a total value of $5.5 billion.

