According to statistics issued by the Central Statistical Bureau on the labor market information systems, there is a boom in the indicators of national and expatriate employment in the private sector in the past four years when the country witnessed the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Aljarida daily.

Consequently, the employment rate in the sector of accommodation and food services increased tremendously, even though it decreased significantly in many other important sectors, most notably the construction, agriculture, forestry, fishing, retail sales, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, water supply and sanitation, and waste management and treatment sector.

The statistics stated that the registered employment rate in the accommodation and food services sector including restaurants, cafes and hotels, rose unbelievably by 737,803 workers during the period between 2018 and 2021 from 93,776 workers to 831,579 workers. National employment registration in the sector jumped from 1,483 workers in 2018 to 42,663 in 2021, while expatriate workers increased from 92,293 to 788,916 workers. Regarding the construction sector, the reluctance of registered workers was clear, as their total in 2018 was 190,669, which declined to 113,774 workers.

This reflected on the labor market, especially in new residential areas, as those wishing to build had complained about the severe shortage of construction workers in recent times. The statistics also showed a significant decrease in the employment rate in the wholesale and retail trade sector as well as in the sector for the repair of vehicles and motorcycles, from 488,887 to 49,790.

The agricultural, forestry and fishing sector witnessed a decrease from 80,212 workers to 52,010 during the past four years. Also, in the water supply and sanitation activities, waste management and treatment, which include cleaning companies, the registered number of manpower in this sector also decreased from 44,631 to only 4,390 workers.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).