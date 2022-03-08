According to official data, the Kuwaiti banking sector, particularly the Central Bank of Kuwait, is the most reliable provider of jobs to citizens to work in the private sector and independent entities, Al-Anba daily. In detail, the total number of job opportunities offered to citizens was about 36.58 thousand. The banking sector accounted for about 46 percent of the offered job opportunities, amounting to 16,650 jobs, including 329 jobs in the Central Bank of Kuwait, and about 16,300 jobs in nine commercial banks.

As for the jobs available for those with higher qualifications (university) in the banking sector, they constituted about 36 percent of the total number of job opportunities offered to citizens, with 6,067 out of the total 16,650 jobs. Job opportunities for citizens holding diplomas account for 50 percent of the total jobs created by banks, which is about 8,319 jobs. About 100 jobs were offered to citizens with a high school qualification of a cycle of two years or more. About 130 jobs were offered to citizens with a one year secondary level qualification.

The opportunities offered to citizens with a general secondary qualification only accounted for 1,758 job opportunities, which were offered by five banks. In a related context, the telecommunications sector provided more than 2,193 job opportunities for citizens, including four to those with a doctorate degree, about 870 to those with higher qualifications (university), which constitute 40 percent of the total opportunities offered by the sector, and 1,140 to diploma holders, which account for about 52 percent of the total jobs offered by the sector. Job opportunities for holders of secondary qualifications with a two-year cycle or more constituted five percent of the offered opportunities, amounting to 111 jobs.

