International subsea rental equipment and solutions specialist Ashtead Technology has appointed Scott Stephen as the new Regional General Manager for its Middle East business to support its continued growth in the region.

Based in Abu Dhabi, Stephen will help to solidify the company’s existing market position in the region and spearhead further business expansion as part of its international growth strategy.

Ashtead Technology has an established presence in the Middle East and strengthened its position with the acquisition of Abu Dhabi based TES Survey Equipment Services in 2016. In 2019, the company invested in a new facility in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi, to expand their footprint and increase the range of equipment and services offered to customers in the region.

Wealth of knowledge

Stephen, who has been with the company for five years and has held various senior business development roles across different disciplines during his tenure with Ashtead Technology, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new position.

Allan Pirie, Ashtead Technology CEO, said: “The Middle East represents a significant growth opportunity for our business and we are delighted to have Scott leading our operations in the region and driving the next phase of growth. This recent strategic appointment reflects our ambitious growth plans for the region, and internationally, as we look to expand our service offering across all key offshore energy markets to solve our customers’ underwater survey, mechanical solutions and asset integrity challenges.”

Stephen said: “I am delighted to take on this new position at this exciting stage in the company’s growth journey. Ashtead Technology has established itself as a reputable partner in the Middle East and I look forward to building on this and growing our capabilities and track record in the region to support our customers’ offshore energy projects.”

