Some seven in 10 employers in the Middle East and Africa (Mena) region plan to hire freelancers in 2022, with Digital Marketing (37%) and Information Technology (20%) being the fastest-growing sectors for freelancers.

A new survey by Bayt.com, the Middle East's top job site, revealed that freelancers across the region have experienced a surge in demand in the past two years, according to 87% of professionals.

The survey clearly shows that freelancing is experiencing a real surge as both talented professionals and businesses turn to this mode of work in greater numbers. 70% of the respondents said that their company is planning to hire freelancers in 2022.

The fastest-growing industries for freelancers in 2022 include Digital Marketing (37%), Information Technology (20%), Customer Service (12%), Accounting, Banking and Finance (12%), HR and Recruiting (10%) and Graphic Design (10%).

As technology continues to advance, companies and businesses worldwide are quickly adapting to working online, ultimately attracting more remote talent. A majority of survey respondents say that their company always or sometimes offers a full-time job to the freelancer after he/she completes a project (66%).

According to the survey, outsourcing work to freelancers presents multiple benefits for the company as freelancers are better at delivering within tight deadlines (44%), they are good for contingency planning between hires (25%), they provide extra help for small teams or departments (16%) and hiring freelancers is cost-effective (16%).

The 2022 Freelancing in the Mena survey aimed to gather opinions from the increasing number of skilled workers who are jumping on the freelance bandwagon.

Data revealed that 78% of respondents plan to do more freelance work in 2022.The biggest motivations for taking up freelance work include earning extra income (40%), exploring more career opportunities (23%), learning new skills (21%), and practicing what they like (11%).

Ola Haddad, Director of Human Resources at Bayt.com said: “The traditional expectations of Mena workplaces have transformed and many professionals are opting for change. Mena professionals are increasingly building flexible careers on their own terms, based on their passions, desired lifestyles and access to a much broader pool of opportunities than ever before. Bayt.com remains committed to connecting freelancers and businesses to help them grow in today’s digital world.”

Respondents outlined the top skills freelancers must have, which include time management (38%), communication skills (27%), ability to market themselves (19%), leadership (9%) and attention to detail (7%). The survey revealed that freelancers search for jobs on online job sites and professional platforms (69%), social media (12%), companies’ websites (12%) and personal networks (2%).

Companies in many sectors are facing fast-moving challenges in this digital world and they have to scale quickly in a way they may have not done before. That’s where hiring freelance talent comes in. But freelancers are not without their own challenges, which include lack of job security (55%), less pay than full-time jobs (19%), lack of extra benefits (17%) and fewer chances of receiving a promotion (9%).

Data for the 2022 Freelancing in the Mena survey was collected online from January 18 to February 18, 2022. Results are based on a sample of 1,764 respondents from countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Palestine, Syria, Yemen, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya and Sudan among others.

