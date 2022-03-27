Muscat – On the Royal Directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to speed up the execution of employment initiatives, the Ministry of Labour (MoL) has announced 675 job opportunities in line with the wage support initiative for new employees in the private sector.

As part of its contribution to the national agenda of job creation for citizens, Oman Investment Authority (OIA) has also announced on-the-job training opportunities in its subsidiaries.

A statement issued by MoL said, ‘The ministry is pleased to announce to jobseekers who have never worked the availability of 675 job opportunities in various private sector institutions that wish to benefit from the wage support initiative.’

Of the total, 161 jobs are for holders of Bachelor’s degrees, 105 for post-GED (General Education Diploma), 360 for holders of GED and 49 for non-GED qualification holders.

Under the initiative, wages of these employees will subsidised to the tune of RO200 for a period of two years, provided that the employer bears the difference, and employment is at least for a period equal to the period of government support.

MoL coordinates with the private sector to fill up vacancies for various specialisations.

Announcing the on-the-job training opportunities in its subsidiaries, OIA said, ‘Selected candidates will receive first-hand professional experience in the world of business and finance, in order to hone and develop their skills in their respective fields.’

The authority confirmed that the targeted specialisations include accounting, finance, economics, business management, human resource management, media studies, law, information technology and computer science programming. Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum CGPA of 2.7.

The authority informed that applicants will have a written test and a personal interview. Programme trainees will receive a monthly allowance.

Those interested must register before April 4, 2022, via https://career.oia.gov.om

According to MoL data, 49,276 jobseekers were appointed in the private sector in 2021.

Dr Mahad bin Said bin Ali Ba’owain, Minister of Labour, recently stated that the ministry aims to provide 35,000 job opportunities through recruitment, replacement and training for citizens in 2022.

