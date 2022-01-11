Hotel room rates across Dubai have soared to their highest level in years on the back of high visitor numbers for Expo 2020 and the holiday season, data from STR showed.

The average daily rate (ADR) at hotels in the emirate stood at 956.01 dirhams ($260) for the whole month of December 2021, the highest since January 2015, the hospitality consultancy reported on Tuesday.

Hotel prices on New Year’s Eve alone skyrocketed, with the ADR reaching as much as 1,963.67 dirhams, the highest for any day in STR’s Dubai database, while the revenue per available room (RevPAR) stood at 1,743.89 dirhams, the highest since December 31, 2015.

“Lifted by Expo 2020 and the holiday season, Dubai’s hotel industry reported its highest monthly room rates since 2015,” STR said.

The market’s RevPAR for the month also climbed to its highest level since March 2015 at 747.28 dirhams.

Dubai has been attracting huge visitor traffic over the past several months, bolstered by the Expo 2020 that kicked off in October last year.

According to official data released on Sunday, Dubai International (DXB) received more than 24 million international passengers during the first 11 months last year, with November alone recording nearly 4 million arrivals.

Expo 2020 Dubai has so far logged more than 8.9 million visits during its first three months, with the number of repeat visits reaching 3.5 million.

Emirates Airline, Dubai’s long-haul operator, expected nearly 1 million travellers passing through DXB’s gates between December 30, 2021 and January 10, 2022.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz )

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022