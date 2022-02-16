ArabFinance: Brmaja Innovation for IT, an Egypt-based subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Brmaja, has completed the registration of its shares at Misr for Central Clearing, Depository, and Registry (MCDR) ahead of its planned initial public offering (IPO) on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), according to a press release.

The Egyptian unit plans to manage a business volume of over $180 million over the coming five years.

The company is currently preparing for the estimated budget and the business plan for the next years.

Brmaja Innovation for IT has a presence in 16 countries across the world, providing its customers with high-quality IT consulting.