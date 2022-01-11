FRANKFURT- Germany's BioNTech said on Tuesday it would likely generate up to 17 billion euros ($19 billion) in 2022 revenue from the COVID-19 vaccine it co-developed with partner Pfizer.

In presentation slides for J.P. Morgan's annual healthcare conference, which is being held virtually this year, BioNTech said it expects 13 billion to 17 billion euros in revenue accruing to it from the vaccine this year, which compares with a guidance of 16 billion-17 billion euros for 2021.

($1 = 0.8824 euros)

