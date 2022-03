U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver a speech on Tuesday addressing the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, NBC News reported on Saturday, citing a White House official.

Biden is expected to go beyond his "Winter Plan" with additional steps to help communities in need, the report said.

