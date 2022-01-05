ArabFinance: Beltone Consumer Finance (Belcash), the consumer finance arm of Beltone Financial Holding (BTFH), has signed partnership agreements with Orascom Development Holding (ODH), according to an emailed press release on January 4th, 2022.

Under the signed agreement, Belcash will offer Home Renovations and Education Finance products to residents in two of ODHs fully-integrated towns, namely El Gouna and Makadi Heights.

The products offered to El Gouna residents include a new education finance for El Gouna International School, which gives parents the opportunity to finance their kids tuition fees, whether partial or full fees, on equal monthly installments over 6 to 12 months.

Additionally, El Gouna homeowners have the opportunity to get financing for their home renovations for an extended period that can reach up-to 60 months with competitive interest rates and instant approval.

Spanning a 36.9 million square meter area in the Red Sea region, El Gouna is ODHs first iconic town.

As for Makadi Heights homeowners, the signed partnership enables them to pay for home renovations and extra works over installments of up to 12 months with 0% interest.

Moreover, the agreement offers Makadi Heights residents a flexible and comfortable installments plan to facilitate the process of their home renovations.

Beltone Financial is a leading regional investment bank based in Egypt that offers a full range of financial services to companies, institutions, and high-net-worth individuals in the Middle East, Europe, North America, and Asia.

ODH is a leading Egyptian developer of fully-integrated destinations, including hotels, real estate units, leisure facilities. It has a diversified portfolio, with a presence in seven countries, namely Egypt, the USE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro, and the UK.