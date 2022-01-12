RIYADH — The Saudi entity of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology organization, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Nursing Association (SNA). This initiative forges a lasting relationship between the company and the nursing community in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and contributes towards BD’s purpose of advancing the world of health by empowering Saudi Healthcare workers with better patient safety practices, trainings and solutions.



The collaboration is aimed at enhancing BD’s signature programs and initiatives that will cultivate more collaborations and provide guidance by exchanging the best practices and experiences on topics such as Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs), medication errors, patient safety, and healthcare workers’ safety. Additionally, it will help raise awareness and enable the exchange of best practices for SNA and selected hospitals within the Kingdom.



“Collaborating with successful societies, institutions, and businesses is a crucial step toward developing community health and achieving the goals of health transformation and quality of life programs”, said Dr. Muhammad Al-Ghamdi, President of the Saudi Nurses Association.



“The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by the association with a leading medical technology company like Becton Dickinson, that focuses on developing treatment systems and producing safe medical tools and advanced diagnostic products, will effectually contribute to enhancing the safety of patients and health care providers from the nursing community”



“It is with absolute honor that BD has been able to build upon the ongoing efforts to contribute to an enhanced healthcare experience in the Kingdom for all the stakeholders in the journey of patient care,” said Omar Shenawi, country general manager, BD Saudi Arabia.



“In our commitment to advancing the world of health, this partnership with the Saudi Nursing Association gives us a valuable opportunity to collaborate closely with frontline medical professionals of Saudi Arabia in creating an environment of the safest and efficient patient care practices. We look forward to further strengthening the country’s healthcare system by providing unconditional support, sharing insights, leading skilling programs, and introducing cutting-edge innovations leading to better treatment outcomes.”



BD remains dedicated to improving diagnostic accuracy and efficiency to set patients on the right clinical path, delivering an enhanced, error-free experience in their patient care journey throughout the Kingdom and beyond.