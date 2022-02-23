ArabFinance: Misr Capital, the investment arm of Banque Misr, is targeting issuances worth of EGP 10 billion in 2022, Al Mal News reported on February 21st, citing Misr Capital’s CEO Khalil El-Bawab.

El-Bawab revealed that Misr Capital is in negotiations with several companies, most of them operate in the real estate sector.

The top official announced the completion of the first investment round in Nile Misr Healthcare platform, adding that some legal and regulatory approvals are required.

The previously-unveiled value of Nile Misr Healthcare, which amounts to $380 million, will be secured within three to four years, El-Bawab stated.

He highlighted that there are some opportunities under study to close deals and form partnerships with other investors, especially in the healthcare sector in the next period.

Moreover, El-Bawab noted that Misr Capital is considering some proposals for external expansion, on top of which the establishment of a fund to invest in stocks abroad, adding that an agreement could be reached regarding the form of such expansion in the first quarter of 2022.

Established in 2010, Misr Capital is 99.9%-owned by Banque Misr, with paid-up capital of around EGP 4.2 billion and authorized capital of EGP 5 billion.