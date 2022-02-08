ArabFinance: Banque Misr announced an investment of $201.1 million in African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), including paid-in investments valued at $80.5 million, according to an emailed press release on February 7th.

Accordingly, the bank has become Afreximbank’s largest non-sovereign shareholder, which represents a positive strategic response to the ongoing General Capital Increase by the bank.

As a result, Banque Misr’s stake in Afreximbank rose to 5.8% from 3.1%.

The bank’s paid-in subscription of $80.5 million ensures its commitment to support Afreximbank to expand its capacity to deliver on its core mandate and diversify its range of services as well as reflects the powerful partnership between Afreximbank and Banque Misr.

This partnership has contributed to facilitating the process of financing small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Egypt and improving trade with the African countries over the past years.

In July 2021, Afreximbank embarked on a $6.5 billion General Capital Increase, including a paid-in amount of $2.6 billion, to reinforce capacity in dealing with transitory pandemic challenges confronting Africa, while promoting medium-to-long term sustainable trade and economic.

The investment will particularly enable the Afreximbank to carry on supporting the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines for the continent, boost post-pandemic recovery efforts for the economies of African nations, and accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).