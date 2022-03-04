RIYADH: Western Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, has collaborated with Banque Saudi Fransi, one of the leading banks in Saudi Arabia, to enable its customers in the country to make cross-border money transfers via the BSF Internet banking platform (www.fransiplus.com).



BSF customers can now connect to their loved ones around the world, sending money for payout into billions of bank accounts and millions of wallets and cards in more than 125 countries and territories, or to more than 550,000 agent locations across more than 200 countries and territories, anytime.



“With the power of technology, we are evolving and enhancing our services in every market where we operate while making it seamless for customers to complete their money transfer transactions,” said Hatem Sleiman, Western Union head, Middle East, Pakistan and Afghanistan. “Moving money internationally is complex and we have the expertise and infrastructure to handle it all. Today, we are glad to make Western Union payout services available to BSF customers, increasing the number of ways customers can move funds for cross-border money transfers.”

Established in 1977, BSF provides superior banking services to both corporate and retail clients and aims to create a long-term and personalized partnership with all its customers, gaining loyalty through recognized banking expertise, quality of service and innovative and customized financial solutions.



“At BSF, our focus is on exploring ways in which we can meet the changing needs of our customers,” said Mohammed Alsheikh, head of personal banking at BSF. “Our customers look for reliability and convenience when sending money to their families and loved ones around the world. With a global leader such as Western Union, we are glad to drive solutions serving diverse customers’ needs and preferences.”



Western Union has been operating in Saudi Arabia since 2000. The company offers multiple retail and digital solutions for money transfers serving customers across a full spectrum of needs. Western Union’s strategy to open its platform and worldwide financial network to serve third-party companies has made it a unique partner for global money movement, enabling organizations in telecom, tech, financial services, and other sectors to enrich services for their customers.

Arab News