Abu Dhabi – Mubasher: The shareholders of Waha Capital have approved a cash dividend distribution of 7.55 fils per share for 2021.

The company’s ordinary general meeting (OGM) also agreed on transferring 2.45 shares for every 100 shares, according to a press release on Tuesday.

The Chairman of Waha Capital, Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, said: “Due to the ongoing challenges in the macroeconomic environment, we will remain prudent as we steer the company through the next phase of its development.”

It is worth noting that in 2021, the Abu Dhabi-listed firm generated net profits attributable to the owners worth AED 391.03 million, an annual leap of 69% from AED 230.96 million.

