British lenders expect loan defaults to rise over the coming months and also plan to rein in mortgage lending by the greatest amount since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Bank of England survey showed on Thursday.

The BoE's quarterly credit conditions survey showed lenders expect more defaults on mortgages, unsecured consumer lending and business loans in the three months to the end of May, although outright losses on mortgage lending were expected to remain stable.

