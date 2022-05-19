British consumer spending on credit and debit cards slowed last week after a rebound the previous week when a public holiday boosted spending, while restaurant reservations also fell, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

Card spending in the week to May 12 fell to 104% of its pre-pandemic February 2020 average level, the ONS said, down 6 percentage points from the previous week.

The card spending figures are neither seasonally nor inflation adjusted. Adjusting for inflation, card spending last week was around 94% of its February 2020 average, according to a Reuters calculation.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Milliken)



