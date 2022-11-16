The revenue of UAE banks is expected to rise by 52% to about $25 billion by 2030, with digital transformation playing a key role in boosting operations and customer services, according to Abdulaziz Al Ghurair, chairman of the UAE Banks Federation, The National reported on Wednesday.

Among the UAE's largest and leading banks, about 95% of banking transactions are now done digitally, with mobile banking comprising “well over” 90% of activity, he said at the Abu Dhabi Finance Week on Tuesday.

The share of cash in payments declined to 20% in 2021 from 69% while the number of digital accounts jumped, he said according to the report. They comprised 51% of all bank accounts in 2021 versus 7% in 2018, Al Ghurair said according to the report.

