ABU DHABI - The UAE Banks Federation organised a webinar on digital banking and financial technology in collaboration with RFI Global, which specialises in financial intelligence research and solutions.

The webinar, themed “Accelerating Digital Banking and Fintech in UAE 2022”, comes as part of the UAE Banks Federation's efforts to promote and accelerate the digital transformation and consolidate the banking sector’s leadership in developing digital solutions that contribute to enhancing the customer experience and keeping pace with developments in financial technology.

The webinar also provided an opportunity to discuss techniques to promote the adoption of financial technology applications and approaches in order to meet the growing requirements and expectations of customers and take advantage of the tremendous opportunities of digital transformation for the development of the financial and banking sector.

It also discussed the importance of investing in the development of digital capabilities and identifying best practices for securing financial transactions, such as electronic identity verification, and facilitating access to digital banking services for different segments of society.

Attended by a number of member bank representatives, the webinar provided a comprehensive overview of global trends in digitalisation and financial technology, the preferred channels for customers and ways to get the best return on investment in digital transformation, as well as improving the customer experience and digital payments.

The webinar also looked at the experiences of the financial and banking sector in the UAE in adopting and applying financial technology and innovation to meet growing customer expectations, accelerating digital transformation and investing in digital capability development, particularly in terms of upskilling appropriate cadres, improving marketing and customer service methods, and building comprehensive and user-friendly digital platforms.

A panel of experts discussed changing customer behaviour and the increasing shift to e-commerce.

The second part of the webinar presented the marketing performance indicator for various banking products of prominent banking institutions, followed by a panel discussion on the best manner to use this process to provide seamless services to customers, retain them and achieve profitability.

It also compared the state of marketing of various banking products in the country with the rest of the developed countries in the world while highlighting the importance of digital experience in improving marketing.

Jamal Saleh, Director-General of the UAE Banks Federation, said, “The UAE banking sector is adopting and innovating the latest technologies to accelerate digital transformation and enhance the customer experience. Under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of the UAE, the Federation is committed to creating the conditions for this development. As an industry, we welcome innovation and recognise that this progress requires keeping up with the latest trends in the financial sector to create solutions that meet customers' needs, which is why we are organising and launching more events and initiatives that contribute to the exchange of knowledge, expertise and skills.”

“Digitalisation is currently one of the most important pillars of the global economy and organising a workshop on digital banking and technology is part of our continuous efforts to ensure the consolidation of the banking and finance sector's leadership through a proactive approach of studying and analysing global market trends. Thus, we provide platforms for discussion and sharing of opinions, knowledge and experiences to find the best solutions and processes to provide the best services to customers in a secure and seamless environment,” he added.