The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has revealed that the total financial position of banks operating in the local market, other than the CBE, increased to about EGP 12.970trn in the first quarter of 2023.

In its newly issued quarterly report, the CBE stated that on the assets side, cash balances in banks in March amounted to EGP 90.108bn, and the balances of banks locally recorded about EGP 2.190trn, while their balances in banks abroad amounted to EGP 333.505bn.

The balances of lending and discounting to customers recorded EGP 4.481trn, while the stock portfolio and bank investments in treasury bills recorded EGP 4.817trn. The volume of other assets, which the CBE did not mention in detail, amounted to EGP 1.057bn.

At the level of liabilities, the CBE stated that the banks’ capital amounted to EGP 322.646bn, and the reserves recorded EGP 488.708bn, while the balance of provisions amounted to EGP 295.444bn.

Banks’ obligations to each other at home amounted to EGP 520.435bn, while their obligations to banks abroad amounted to EGP 432.550bn, and total deposits amounted to EGP 9.189tn, while the balances of bonds and long-term loans amounted to EGP 546.079bn, and the volume of other liabilities, which CBE did not mention in detail reached about EGP 1.175trn.

