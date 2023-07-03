Saudi Arabia - Open Banking Service Provider Spare has announced that it has obtained the KSA Open Banking certification based on the Open Banking Framework cementing it status as a trailblazer within KSA’s dynamic Open Banking ecosystem.

The KSA Open Banking certification serves as a testament to Spare’s ongoing commitment to regulatory compliance, innovation, and customer-centric services.

By fulfilling SAMA’s rigorous criteria, Spare strengthens its credibility as a trusted partner in delivering secure, transparent, and revolutionary Open Banking experiences for consumers in KSA.

Regulatory Sandbox

Furthermore, the certification allows Spare to deploy and test its unique Open Banking services within the Regulatory Sandbox and based on the Open Banking Framework released by SAMA.

Dalal AlRayes, CEO & Co-Founder of Spare, commented: “Obtaining the KSA Open Banking Certification not only shows our diligent efforts to drive Open Banking adoption in the region, but also a tribute to our mission to provide safe and innovative Open Banking solutions in line with strategic priorities set in the Saudi Vision 2030. This is a huge step forward in our path, and we are elated about the opportunities that this will provide.”

Spare joined the Saudi Central Bank’s (SAMA) Regulatory Sandbox environment to provide Open Banking solutions. SAMA introduced the Regulatory Sandbox initiative in 2018 to promote local, regional, and international fintech institutions and companies seeking to leverage existing and emerging technology to offer innovative financial solutions and services to the Saudi market.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).