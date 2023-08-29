Al Saif Stores for Development and Investment Company has started procedures to apply for a consumer microfinance license and establish a financing company after receiving the required regulatory approvals.

The move comes after the Saudi-listed company decided to foray into the large home appliances segment, with consumer financing likely to drive sales and boost profit from financing operations.

The company's board recently declared a 10% cash dividend, or SAR 35 million, for the second quarter of 2023.

