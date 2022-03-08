RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Social Development Bank disbursed SR11 billion ($2.9 billion) worth of loans in 2021, SDB’s Business Executive Sultan Alhamidi, said.

Over 60 percent of the bank's loans were used to finance freelance work and small businesses, surpassing social loans for the first time in the bank’s history.

SDB currently focuses on a new three-year product called Nfath, which is for freelance financing, Al-Eqtisadiah reported.

