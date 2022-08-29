Saudi Central Bank's assets jumped by 8.5% in July compared to a year ago.

Total assets during the month reached more than SAR2.005 trillion ($533.8 billion), compared with SAR1.848 trillion a year ago and SAR1.99 trillion last month, according to the latest monthly bulletin released on Monday.

Bank deposits also rose to SAR2.23 trillion in July 2022 from SAR2.04 trillion in the same period last year, with businesses and individuals accounting for the biggest chunk in savings at SAR1.2 trillion.

Assets of commercial banks in the kingdom reached SAR3.528 trillion, up by 13% from a year ago's SAR3.12 trillion but down by .01% from the previous month's SAR3.539 trillion.

Banks' foreign assets grew to SAR262 billion at the end of July from SAR243 billion a year ago, while foreign liabilities rose to SAR225 billion from SAR189 billion.

Major lenders in the country have recently posted positive results, with combined profits growing by 17.6% in the first quarter of the year compared to the previous quarter, according to Alvarez & Marsal.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had forecast that the Saudi economy will grow at its fastest pace in about a decade. The Washington-based lender estimated that the kingdom's gross domestic product (GDP) could grow by 7.6% in 2022, the fastest in nearly ten years.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

cleofe.maceda@lseg.com