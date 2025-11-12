Saudi Arabia - Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), one of the leading banks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced a strategic partnership with WEConnect International, a global non-profit that connects women-owned businesses to qualified buyers around the world, to empower women-owned businesses and advance the goals of Vision 2030.

The collaboration is designed to enhance women’s economic participation in Saudi Arabia by fostering an inclusive environment that drives innovation and sustainable growth.

As part of this initiative, SAB and WEConnect International will provide women entrepreneurs with access to resources, mentorship, and opportunities that support their long-term success.

The partnership was announced during an event organized by SAB, in collaboration with WeConnect International, and hosted at SAB’s flagship Innovation Centre.

The gathering featured rich discussions and networking opportunities, highlighting inspiring success stories from women entrepreneurs across the Kingdom.

Commenting on the initiative, Lama Ghazzaoui, Chief Financial Officer at SAB, said: “Empowering women in business is not just a matter of equity; it is a strategic imperative for our economy.

Through this partnership, we aim to create pathways for women entrepreneurs to thrive, thereby contributing to the Kingdom’s vision of a vibrant and diverse economy.”

This partnership builds on SAB’s ongoing commitment to advancing female entrepreneurship. Most recently, SAB has been collaborating with Visa and Monsha’at on the She’s Next program. This program offers grants, training, and mentorship to women and is one element of our broader work to build a more dynamic and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem.

It is noteworthy that Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) is one of the largest banks in the Kingdom, with a history in Saudi Arabia spanning over 90 years. Over the past nine decades, it has been an active partner in supporting the Kingdom’s economic growth and social development.

SAB is a leading corporate and institutional international bank in the Kingdom with a top Wealth & Personal Banking proposition. SAB is also a leader in trade finance, foreign exchange, debt wholesale banking, digital service innovation, and ESG, in Saudi Arabia and the broader region.

SAB offers integrated financial and banking services, including corporate banking, investment, private banking, and treasury. The bank’s paid-up capital is SR 20.5 billion, following its legal merger with Alawwal Bank on 14th March 2021, when it was formerly known as the Saudi British Bank (SABB). SAB operates under the supervision and regulation of the Saudi Central Bank, and is a partner of the HSBC Group.

