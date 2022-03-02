RIYADH: Saudi-listed Amlak International for Real Estate Finance has renewed its SR665 million ($177 million) credit facility agreement with the Saudi Investment Bank, known as SAIB.

Specialized in providing Shariah-compliant real estate financing, the company will use the funds in “facilitating the company’s business and increasing its ability to finance its clients,” it said in a statement to the Saudi bourse.

As per the agreement, the financing duration shall be one year.

Amlak, which is regulated by the Saudi central bank, offers a range of financing solutions to institutions, high net worth individuals, and real estate developers.

