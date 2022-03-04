Any direct impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the UAE banking system is likely to be limited for now, given their limited exposures to Russian and Ukrainian counterparties, according to S&P Global Ratings.

However, there could be indirect impact due to higher oil prices and increased investor risk aversion, although the government is likely to support banks should the need arise, it said in a new report.

The agency expects Brent oil prices to average $85 in 2022. Improving economic sentiment and higher hydrocarbon production should lead to accelerated economic growth in UAE, it added.

S&P said supportive government policies and normalizing non-oil activity will also impact economic growth on the upside.

The banking sector could also see:

1.) Higher profitability due to rise in interest rates. "We expect the CBUAE will mirror the Federal Reserve’s planned interest rate hikes, which would benefit banks..."

2.) Asset quality deterioration to remain contained as the economy improves and corporate activity recovers. However, sectors such as real estate, construction, hospitality, consumer-related sectors, and small and midsize enterprises will take longer to recover and will be "the chief contributors to new nonperforming loan formation".

3.) Cost of risk to stabilise despite rising interest rates, leading to higher profitability. "We think an increase in interest rates would only marginally increase the cost of risk."

4.) The anticipated increase in profitability bolstering their capital buffers.

5.) Modest deposit growth to continue as the economic environment improves.

6.) Lending growth to immediately accelerate due to economic growth, but slow in second half of the 2022 on the effect of rate hike.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

