Qatar Islamic Bank, the country's largest Islamic bank, reported nearly 8% year-on-year rise in full-year 2023 net profit to 4.305 billion riyals ($1.18 billion), narrowly beating estimates.

Data provider LSEG analysts’ mean estimate was QAR 4.031 billion.

Basic earnings per share was QAR 1.73 versus QAR1.62 in 2022.

Total income for the period ended December 31, 2023, was up 24% at QAR 11.1 billion, the bank said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Total assets now stand at QAR 189.2 billion, up 2.8% compared to QAR 184 billion for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The lender's board has proposed to distribute QAR 0.725 per share cash dividends for the year, translating to 72.5% of the nominal share value.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

