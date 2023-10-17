Qatar Islamic Bank has reported its nine-month 2023 net profit of 3.05 billion riyals ($839 billion), up 7% over the same period last year.

Total income for the period was up 24% at QAR 8.096 billion, the bank said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Total assets stood at QAR 187 billion, up 1.5% compared to December 2022 and a growth of 1.7% compared to September 2022. Financing and investing activities were the primary drivers for the asset growth.

