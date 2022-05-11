Interest rates on deposits held in Polish banks will grow due to competition, mBank CEO Cezary Stypulkowski said on Wednesday, adding he did not expect the government to introduce any law requiring banks to raise rates.

"Regarding the questions about whether we are seeing a growing number of customers who are having difficulties paying their debts, in particular ... mortgage loans ... we do not see such a trend," deputy head Marek Lusztyn added.

(Reporting by Anna Koper; editing by Jason Neely)



