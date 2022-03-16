Cairo – Mubasher: Orascom Financial Holding (OFH) has incurred consolidated net losses of EGP 102.11 million since the company's establishment until 31 December 2021.

The company recorded revenues of EGP 362.40 million as of 31 December 2021, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

As for the standalone businesses, OFH recorded net profits of EGP 89.82 million by the end of 31 December 2021.

It is noteworthy to mention that as of 30 September 2021, the company achieved EGP 54.58 million consolidated net profits.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).