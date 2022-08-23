The National Bank of Kuwait-Egypt (NBK-Egypt) reported net earnings of EGP 756.50 million (about KWD 13.80 million) during the first half (H1) of 2022, according to a statement to Boursa Kuwait on Tuesday.

This represents a profit rise of 9% when compared to EGP 694 million (around KWD 13.40 million) in the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.

The rise in H1-22 profits will enhance NBK group’s profitability and promote the diversification of its income sources.

In February, the listing Committee of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) approved the final delisting of NBK-Egypt’s shares from the Egyptian stock market.

