National Bank of Kuwait-Bahrain (NBK Bahrain) yesterday reported net profits of $312 million (BD117.68 million) for the year 2021, compared to $312m (BD117.51m) for the year 2020.

As of end-2021, NBK Bahrain’s total assets increased by 7pc year-on-year (YoY) to $19.698 billion (BD7.43bn) compared with $18.341bn (BD6.91bn) in 2020.

Total shareholders’ equity increased by 19pc YOY to $2.581bn (BD972.97m), whereas customers deposits increased by 53pc YoY to $7.292bn (BD2.75bn) by end-December 2021.

Commenting on the financial results, NBK Group vice-chairman and chief executive Isam Al Sager said: “National Bank of Kuwait - Bahrain realised good profits for 2021, despite the unprecedently challenging operating environment worldwide in decades, and their impact on the market, combined with the record low interest rates globally.”

“The group’s international operations reinforce the group’s profits, which proves our resilient business model, and at the same time, the success of our regional expansion strategy in hedging against the risks and fluctuations, and its contribution to diversifying income sources,” he added.

Mr Al Sager noted that year after year, NBK Bahrain continues to consolidate its position in the Bahraini market, which is one of the key growth markets for NBK Group, given the promising growth opportunities and positive prospects of this market.

He stressed that NBK will continue expansion and reinforcing its competiveness in the markets it operates in, to ensure regional leadership, as well as stronger future growth.

On his part, NBK Bahrain general manager Ali Fardan said: “NBK-Bahrain’s results for 2021, in view of the challenges facing the banking sector, are a testament to our diversified business model and quick adaptability to the challenges resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, without deviating from our strategic priorities for this year.

“The bank has taken upon itself to support its customers during the pandemic by deferring credit card installments and payments, in addition to working closely with the Central Bank of Bahrain to mitigate the pandemic’s impact, as part of commitment to national duties,” he noted.

Mr Fardan pointed out that the bank is moving steadily in strengthening its position in Bahrain by providing high-quality banking and financial services to its retail and corporate customers, noting that the bank has great potentials to achieve further growth in the Bahraini market in the future.

He praised the Central Bank of Bahrain’s efforts, in particular, and all government agencies, in general, for their continued support extended to NBK-Bahrain and the Bahraini banking sector.

Mr Fardan also highlighted the great support extended by NBK Group which has contributed to strengthening the bank’s performance, through capitalising on NBK’s high credit ratings, broad relationship network, and leading reputation as one of the top banks in the Middle East, and one of the safest banks in the world.

