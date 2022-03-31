National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) Group’s achievements for the full year 2021 were highlighted during the quarterly investors meeting.

The meeting discussed the group’s financial results as well as ESG accomplishments, showcasing the bank’s performance and initiatives undertaken throughout the same time period.

Jean-Christophe Durand, chief executive; Russell Bennett, group chief financial officer, and Abdulrahim Abdulhameed, group senior associate and sustainability officer represented the NBB group as speakers, while Hisham Abu Alfateh, head of corporate communications at NBB, acted as moderator of the meeting.

The meeting concluded with a Q&A session by representatives of the NBB Group including Yaser Alsharifi, group chief strategy officer; Dana Buheji, group chief human resources and sustainability officer; Isa Maseeh, group chief risk officer; Hisham Al Kurdi, group chief executive for corporate and institutional investment banking and Fatima Al Kooheji, group financial controller.

