Bahrain - The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has been named as the ‘Best Retail Bank in Bahrain 2023’ maintaining this position for the second consecutive year.

The bank’s Loyalty & Rewards application ‘Points by NBB’ has won the title of ‘Best App for Customer Experience in Mena 2023’ at the Mena Banking Excellence Awards, organised by MEED (Middle East Economic Digest).

NBB is Bahrain’s leading financial institution and the award is a recognition of the bank’s highly innovative and customer centric products, services and digital platforms.

Digitally advanced

As a digitally advanced and data-driven organisation, NBB continues to deliver tailor-made products and services to meet the day-to-day banking needs of its growing customer base. ‘Points by NBB’, the Bank’s new Loyalty & Rewards platform is one of many new innovations that led to the NBB app being named as the Best App for Customer Experience.

For its recognition as Best Retail Bank, the Judging Panel commented: "NBB has emerged as a digital and data-driven organisation, delivering innovative solutions to customers with immediate value to clients. This success has been driven by the Bank offering an enhanced customer experience with bespoke and customised service offerings to cater to all customer segments.

They provide an array of product offerings, ensuring efficiency and proficiency in their service level. The bank's 21 branches, multiple alternative channels, digital banking services, contact centre, and website provide a variety of channels for customers to connect with the Bank. NBB's commitment to customer satisfaction has earned them this position as Best Retail Bank Bahrain.”

Points by NBB

Commenting on NBB’s award for Best App for Customer Experience, MEED’s Mena Banking Excellence Awards Judging Panel said: “NBB has revolutionised digital banking with its innovative Points by NBB loyalty rewards platform. Offering personalised experiences, various redemption options and support for SMEs, the platform is testament to NBB's commitment to customer-centricity and embracing the latest technological trends, setting a new standard in the banking industry.”

Usman Ahmed, NBB’s Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “We’re delighted that our best-in-class Retail Banking offerings and digital platforms have been recognised at the MEED’s Mena Banking Excellence Awards. These awards are a testament to the Bank’s commitment to being customer centric and digital-first in its product and service offerings, ensuring a simplified and rewarding banking experience for its customers in the rapidly transforming regional banking industry.”

Subah Abdullatif Al Zayani, Chief Executive Retail Banking, said: “In recent years, we have curated an extensive line-up of products that put our customers first and ensure that they receive a highly personalised customer journey. Furthermore, thanks to the extensive work that went into making our fast-developing rewards platform ‘Points by NBB’ user friendly, and accessible where many new and exciting features are being planned, our app is now regarded as one of the best of its kind and we’re very pleased that it has been named as the Best App for Customer Experience.”

