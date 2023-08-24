National Bonds, a savings and investment company, has recently signed an agreement with noqodi, a fintech company fully owned by emaratech Group, with the aim of offering new solutions and advancing the savings culture in the UAE. The collaboration enables noqodi users to directly buy savings bonds from National Bonds, using a robust payment solution integrated with a digital wallet, according to a join press release issued on Thursday.

Through this partnership, noqodi becomes an additional channel for saving bond purchases, aligning with National Bonds’ commitment to providing UAE citizens and residents with savings and investment solutions and catering to varied financial needs, by consistently developing flexible programmes and offering innovative initiatives. This partnership exemplifies National Bonds' dedication to offering diverse avenues for all segments of the UAE population to embark on their savings journey.

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of National Bonds, commented, “At National Bonds, our mission revolves around empowering both nationals and residents of the UAE to take charge of their financial future. As part of this endeavor, we are dedicated to delivering convenient and accessible services that grant easy access to National Bonds’ savings and investment solutions. Our partnership with noqodi represents a major leap towards achieving this goal.”

Zahi Kallab, General Manager of noqodi said, “Through our collaboration with National Bonds, we are delighted to offer a seamless pathway for individuals and corporations across the UAE to invest in their dreams. This collaboration not only simplifies the process of buying saving bonds but also exemplifies our commitment to empowering the UAE community with innovative financial tools. Together we are shaping a future where securing your financial aspirations is both technologically efficient and rewarding”.

National Bonds provide corporations, UAE nationals, and expatriates with an opportunity to build and fortify their savings safety net. It also allows them to invest in programmes that offer competitive returns. In addition, the organisation's rewards programme is the largest in the country, offering a staggering AED35 million in prizes and further rewarding customers based on their savings behavior.



