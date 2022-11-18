Since its inception in 2005, MultiBank Group has evolved into the largest financial derivatives institution worldwide.

MultiBank Group now boasts a phenomenal daily trading volume in excess of US$ 12.1 billion per day and provides services to an extensive client-base of over 1,000,000 customers from across over 100 countries.

Recently, the MultiBank Group moved its headquarters to Dubai from Hong Kong.

Naser Taher, chairman at MultiBank Group, said: "The MultiBank Group was recently awarded in the second part of 2022, and licensed by two of the most respected regulators worldwide, the Securities and Commodities Authority of the UAE (SCA) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The shift to Dubai is particularly in view of the positive and encouraging policy of the UAE Government in promoting the city as a major financial centre worldwide."

"We are very proud that MultiBank Group has moved to Dubai with an impeccable record with its global regulators bringing the world’s largest financial derivatives institution to Dubai to consolidate the position of the UAE as one of the world’s leading financial centres," Taher added.

MultiBank Group is present in over 20 countries across five continents worldwide including Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, Ireland, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Mexico, Cyprus, Turkey, Ecuador, United States of America, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, India, Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands and now, the UAE. MultiBank Group is not only the most regulated financial derivatives institution worldwide with over 11 financial regulators worldwide but it has also kept an unblemished record with all its regulators since 2005.

The gala dinner brought together influential members of the trading community, giving them an opportunity to partake in MultiBank Group’s vision for the future. As a leading financial products and fintech provider, the Group has experienced unprecedented growth year-on-year across all metrics and record-breaking financial results.

