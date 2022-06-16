Fitch Ratings-London: Moroccan banks’ profitability continued to recover in 1Q22, with aggregate net income for the seven largest banks reaching pre-pandemic levels, boosted by lower-loan impairment charges (LICs), Fitch Ratings says. We expect the positive trend to continue, but it could be slowed as adverse global economic conditions feed through to the local economy and put pressure on asset quality.

Aggregate net income for the seven banks increased 21% yoy in 1Q22. The improvement was driven by a 21% yoy decrease in LICs, which continued to fall from the high levels of 2020–2021 when the banks front-loaded sizeable provisions to offset pandemic-related risks. We believe the lowering LICs reflect a stabilisation in asset quality. The sector’s non-performing loans (NPL) ratio was 8.7% at end-March 2022, broadly unchanged from end-2021, and absolute NPL growth slowed to 1.4% in 4M22.



However, annualised LICs in 1Q22 were still 44% above the 2019 level, reflecting operating environment risks and cautious provisioning under an uncertain economic outlook. The ratio of LICs to pre-impairment operating profit for the seven banks decreased to 32% in 1Q22 (2021: 40%), which is low compared to many sub-Saharan African markets – but still well above the 2019 ratio of 24%.

LICs normalising towards 2019 levels will depend on the pace and extent of Morocco’s economic recovery. We expect LICs to continue falling but to remain above historical averages in 2022 due to weaker economic growth. Fitch forecasts real GDP growth of just 1.1% in 2022 (2021: 7.4%), increasing to 3% in 2023. However, weaker-than-expected growth in the eurozone (Morocco’s main trading partner) or sustained high energy and food prices could pose risks to the forecast.

The banks’ return on average equity improved to 8.6% in 1Q22 (2021: 8.1%). We expect it to improve further by end-2022 but to remain below the 2019 level of 9.9%, with still-high LICs holding back a stronger recovery. This may lead some of the banks to expand their business across Africa in pursuit of higher profitability.

The banks’ aggregate net interest income increased by 0.6% in 1Q22, reflecting lower interest rates and limited loan growth. The average lending rate fell to 4.3%, the lowest for several years, but banks still managed to achieve positive operating jaws, on average, despite an average 5% yoy increase in operating expenses driven by higher staff costs.

We expect lending rates to increase in 2022–2023 due to increasing credit risk and inflationary pressures. Morocco’s central bank could increase its policy rate in 2022 as real interest rates have been negative since October 2021. A rate rise could be triggered by the increase in the ECB’s policy rate planned for July 2022, or by further increases later in 2022, given that the Moroccan dirham is pegged to a currency basket weighted 60% to the euro and 40% to the US dollar.

Moroccan banks will benefit as higher interest rates feed into lending rates. About 30% of domestic loans mature within 12 months, with repricing likely to be at higher rates, while funding costs should not increase significantly as the banks are largely funded by low-cost ‘current account and savings account’ deposits (84% of sector deposits at end-2021).



However, subdued loan growth and competition between banks could limit the benefits of higher interest rates. We expect lending growth of 3%–4% in 2022 (2021: 2.8%), mainly driven by short-term working capital facilities to meet demand from corporates due to higher inflation and commodity prices.