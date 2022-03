ArabFinance: Misr Life Insurance is expected to float a 25% stake on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) in October, Al Mal News reported, citing Minister of Public Business Sector Hisham Tawfik.

The company is currently finalizing all related details to advisors and bookrunners of the initial public offering (IPO), Tawfik said.

It is worth noting that Misr Insurance Holding Company appointed Zaki Hashem and Partners Law Firm as the legal advisor to the IPO of its subsidiary Misr Life Insurance.