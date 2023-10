Mastercard on Thursday reported a rise in third-quarter profit, as strength in consumer spending held up against fears of an economic slowdown.

The company reported a profit of $3.2 billion, or $3.39 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $2.5 billion, or $2.58 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)