Bank credit growth in Kuwait remained unchanged in July, but the slowing trend continues, said National Bank of Kuwait.

Central bank data showed growth in bank credit to residents in July remained unchanged from June at 3.3% year-on-year (YoY) but was slowing to 0.6% on a year-to-date basis from 0.8% in June, Kuwait's biggest bank said in a note on Wednesday.

Household lending growth eased to 3.6% YoY, while corporate credit growth slowed to 1.5% YoY.

The slight decline in total credit in July was driven by a 0.4% month-on-month (MoM) drop in credit to businesses, particularly to the real estate, industry and oil & gas sectors. This was only partially offset by a rise in lending to households (+0.3% MoM), mainly from instalment loans.

"While credit demand in the summer months does tend to slow down, the figures nevertheless confirm the softening trend this year following the multi-year high rates recorded in H1 2022 as consumers and businesses respond to tighter monetary policy and limited projects momentum," the note said.

Meanwhile, resident deposit growth also fell in July, quite sharply to 0.7% YoY from 1.6% in June, on the back of a slowdown in private sector deposit growth.

Government and public institution deposits ticked up from June (+0.4% MoM) but were down 10. 8% YoY in annual growth terms.

In a report in June, IMF said Kuwait's GDP growth is projected to fall to 0.1% reflecting the OPEC+ oil production cuts and slower external demand growth. "Nevertheless, non-oil growth is projected to remain robust at 3.8%, due to fiscal stimulus and a partial rebound in expatriate employment, despite slower real credit growth."

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

