Kuwait has cooperated with the World Bank (WB) to implement the projects listed in the national policy for training and employing the youth, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The policy also aims to increase the number of beneficiaries from the capacity building programmes and measure the efficacy of the youth projects, KUNA quoted Director-General of Kuwait's Public Authority for Youth (PAY) Dr. Mishal Al-Shahin as saying in a statement on Sunday.

A technical team from the WB attended meetings with PAY to explore areas of cooperation and assess the assistance the Bank could offer to the authority in the framework of Kuwait-WB partnership (2021-2025), he noted.

The partnership has two axes - investment in human resources, and empowering the private sector to drive economic growth and create job opportunities, Al-Shahin revealed.



