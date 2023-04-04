State Bank of India (SBI) customers on Monday faced trouble with online banking services due to a possible server problem. Several customers of the country’s largest public sector lender raised the issue on Twitter highlighting slow server response while using various online services.

The customers faced problems like delay or failure in credit card payments, UPI transactions and net banking services through YONO App.

Downdetector, a website that provides a realtime overview of issues and outages, said that multiple people were reporting problems between 7am and 11am today.

The State Bank of India is yet to release a statement on the online banking services outage.

The bank had informed customers on April 1 that due to the annual closing online services across its all platforms will remain suspended for a few hours on Saturday. “INB/YONO/UPI services would not be available from 13:30 HRS to 16:45 HRS on April 1 due to annual closing activities,” tweeted the bank.

Customers have reported difficulty in completing important transactions or making payments on time due to the disruption.

“SBI is down in all way, no UPI, no net banking, no Yono lite nothing... #sbi #sbidown #sbin #sbibank @theofficialsbi. Please, all my transactions are on hold due to the SBI server and their services are down,” wrote a user.

“SBI online is down along with the Yono app. Not able to perform any transactions. Even login is not working for the website or Yono App. Plz have some courtesy to inform your customers about the issue. Is it a viral attack,” read another tweet.

Summing up the extent of troubles many users faced, a customer commented, “Very bad service couldn't send money to family, they are in hospital and I am not present at home. Don't know why you are existing in the banking sector SBI. Cannot withdraw my own money. Worst bank of India.”

Though the bank has not released a statement on the problem that led to the outage, SBI has responded to the issues raised by many customers on Twitter.

